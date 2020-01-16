KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 121,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

