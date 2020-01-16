KeyCorp Increases Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Price Target to $56.00

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Shares of LK stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LK. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,238,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,924,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.