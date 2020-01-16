KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 32.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 360,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

