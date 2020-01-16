KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $155.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEA. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Shares of LEA opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lear by 1.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

