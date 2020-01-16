Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 79.17 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 547 ($7.20).

In other Kier Group news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

