Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE KRP opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

