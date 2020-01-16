Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.50.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

