Kimberly Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Kimberly Clark has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.75-6.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.75-6.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMB stock opened at $142.16 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

