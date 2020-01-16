Kind Ads Token (KIND) One Day Volume Hits $6.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $37,080.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.