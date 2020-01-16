Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.88 ($68.46).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €61.16 ($71.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.62. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

