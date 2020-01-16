Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Kirby stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. Kirby has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

