Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

