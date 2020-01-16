Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

1/8/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

1/7/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2020 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/27/2019 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

KRG opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,030,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 297,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.