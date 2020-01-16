KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Update

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLXE. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,853.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,745.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,328 shares of company stock valued at $452,297 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,775 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,390 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

