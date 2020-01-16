Knights Group Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:KGH opened at GBX 367.60 ($4.84) on Thursday. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 190.02 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 396 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 342.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.53 million and a P/E ratio of 63.38.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

