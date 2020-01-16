Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

