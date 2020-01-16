Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

