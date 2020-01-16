Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will announce $408.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.70 million. Kraton posted sales of $447.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $444.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $115,515.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth $6,166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 835,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 168,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 145,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,667,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRA opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

