Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.69 ($75.22).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €68.55 ($79.71) on Thursday. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.27 and a 200-day moving average of €58.73.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.