Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.36% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.