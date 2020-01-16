Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of LH opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.39. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

