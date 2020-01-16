Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LKFN. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.