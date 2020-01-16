Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.