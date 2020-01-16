Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $28,827.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000738 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.