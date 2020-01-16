Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Lancashire to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 721.20 ($9.49).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 755.50 ($9.94) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,555.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 753.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 715.89.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

