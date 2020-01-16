Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE LAZ opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after buying an additional 698,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after buying an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 351,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

