Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 4,198 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.