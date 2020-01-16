Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In related news, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.