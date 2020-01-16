Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Top pick Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 294.90 ($3.88) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.94.

In related news, insider George Lewis purchased 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). Also, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Insiders purchased a total of 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553 over the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

