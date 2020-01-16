Leverj (LEV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Leverj has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Leverj has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $12.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leverj token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.05946556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00118240 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About Leverj

Leverj is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io.

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leverj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

