Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.10.

In other Kier Group news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

