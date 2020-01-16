Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Vertu Motors stock opened at GBX 36.15 ($0.48) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of $133.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.75.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

