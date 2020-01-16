LikeCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $1,061.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.05946556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026804 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00118240 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

