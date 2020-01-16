LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 369,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 284,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

