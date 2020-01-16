LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816,788 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LivaNova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 369,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 475,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 284,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
