Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 21,820,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 8.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,005,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 448,236 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Livent by 32.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Livent by 608.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 894,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

