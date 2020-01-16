Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Lloyds Banking Group’s analysis:

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

LYG stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.