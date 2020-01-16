London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected London Stock Exchange Group’s score:

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $6.45 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

About London Stock Exchange Group

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated exchange for equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets in Singapore. The company's Equities and Fixed Income segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, and membership and collateral management services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.