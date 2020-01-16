Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.95 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, IDEX, GOPAX and CoinExchange. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,035,390 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bitbns, Fatbtc, GOPAX, DDEX, Tidex, DEx.top, Allbit, YoBit, DragonEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, Coinbe, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

