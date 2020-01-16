Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $272,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 201,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $993,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.