LTO Network (LTO) Market Cap Hits $8.50 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $637,789.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,787 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.