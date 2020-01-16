Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lululemon Athletica earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Lululemon Athletica’s ranking:

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

