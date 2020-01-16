Lunyr (LUN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00010529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $3.78 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Huobi, BiteBTC, Liqui, Binance, BigONE, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

