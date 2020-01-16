LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 3,857 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

