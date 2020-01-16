LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 118,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.05.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

