LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $15.71 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

