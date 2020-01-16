LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.