M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.10 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WINK stock opened at GBX 152.75 ($2.01) on Thursday. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.33 ($1.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

