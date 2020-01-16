Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL):

1/15/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

1/9/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/8/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

1/2/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

12/18/2019 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/2/2019 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $173.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

