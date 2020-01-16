Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

MGY opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,771.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $538,146.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

