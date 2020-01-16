Maincoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,047.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $672,305.00 and approximately $8,047.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.97 or 0.05916588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,760,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.